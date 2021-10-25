Defendant receives deferred sentence after facing felony charges for domestic argument

A woman arrested after allegedly chasing her partner through the woods while he believed she was armed with a knife received one year of supervised probation under a deferred sentence.

On Sept. 30, Grand County Court Judge Nicholas Catanzarite sentenced Casey Crawford, 28, to a year of supervised probation and 24 hours of community service. She also must complete a domestic violence evaluation and make a $200 charitable contribution to the Grand County Wildfire Fund.

On Monday, Crawford’s attorney, Susan Dreschler, declined to comment on the case.

Crawford pleaded guilty to harassment, a misdemeanor, on Sept. 28. Under a plea agreement, two felony menacing charges and a misdemeanor charge of prohibited use of a weapon were dismissed.

Additionally, the 14th Judicial District attorney’s Office has 91 days from Sept. 30 to determine any restitution.

Crawford was arrested in July when police responded to the Meadow Creek Reservoir in Arapaho National Forest for a report of domestic violence.

The police report says Crawford and her partner told officers they had gotten into an argument that involved Crawford grabbing a gun, which caused her partner to run into the forest. Crawford then allegedly threatened to grab a knife before running after her partner. She also told police her partner had thrown a chair at her, causing a bloody lip.

Under a deferred agreement, if Crawford completes the terms of her sentence and doesn’t commit any other crimes during that time, she can have the misdemeanor charge dismissed after one year. If Crawford completes her sentence early, she can petition for unsupervised probation.