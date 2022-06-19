Deno’s Mountain Bistro will host 2022 Colorado State Legislative Session Roundup on June 22

Deno's Mountain Bistro in Winter Park will host the 2022 Colorado State Legislative Session Roundup on June 22.

Denos

Come ask your questions of three Democratic state legislators representing Western Slope communities — including two candidates running to represent Grand County in the 2022 election. Current State Representative Judy Amabile of House District 13, and Reps. Julie McCluskie, running for House District 13, and Dylan Roberts, running for Senate District 8, will be at Deno’s Mountain Bistro in Winter Park next Wednesday, June 22.

The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Please join Reps. Amabile, McCluskie and Roberts to learn more about the Western Slope issues they are tackling, ask questions and make your suggestions for the next legislative session.

The 2022 Colorado Legislative Session was a big one, with several important bills aimed at addressing water, wildfires, housing and health care. Rep. Amabile carried important legislation to protect homeowners from abusive insurance company practices seen in the wake of the East Troublesome Fire, as well as important work on the mental health crisis. Rep. McCluskie chaired the Joint Budget Committee, leading the way to save Coloradans money and responsibly steward Federal COVID-19 relief funds. And Rep. Roberts chaired the Affordable Housing Transformation Task Force, which led to a series of bills, as well as directed $400 million in Federal relief from the 2021 American Rescue Plan.