Denver Broncos recognize Grand County sheriff before Sunday’s game
Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin was honored by the Denver Broncos as a Hometown Hero during Sunday’s pregame show.
Schroetlin was highlighted for his efforts during the East Troublesome Fire, including working closely with the fire management teams, offering daily briefings with the public and patrolling the county alongside his deputies into the late hours of the evening.
Additionally, Sheriff Schroetlin also discovered a fire at the C Lazy U Ranch involving its historic 98-year-old barn, which was threatening many other nearby buildings. His quick request for fire resources led to many of the buildings on the ranch being saved.
“I am honored and humbled to be recognized,” Schroetlin said in a statement. “I am proudly accepting this award on behalf of all of the hard-working men and women of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and all of the first responders in Grand County.”
