Denver men lead law enforcement on car chase in Grand County

Xocoyotlzin Dowden, 22 (left), and Dominic Saiz, 35, both of Denver, allegedly led law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle Sunday.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Grand County Sheriff’s deputies initiated a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Sunday around 3:30 p.m. after it failed to yield for a traffic stop, according to a probable cause affidavit. Dispatch aired a citizen report of a reckless driver going eastbound on U.S. Highway 40 near mile post 219, and a deputy spotted the vehicle shortly after.

The deputy turned on their emergency lights to make a traffic stop for the reckless driving report and because they witnessed the car driving 65 mph in a 40 mph zone. The car, a black Mazda SUV, did not stop and sped up to 95 mph after the deputy turned on their sirens, allegedly.

Dominic Saiz, 35, of Denver, who was driving the Mazda according to the affidavit, drove east on US 40 as the deputy followed. He attempted to turn left onto County Road 8, but could not make the turn because of his speed, so he drove down US 40 to County Road 804.

The car weaved through roads in the residential area behind Safeway in Fraser, with Saiz driving recklessly, leaving and returning to the roadway and nearly missing parked cars, signs and trees. Eventually, Saiz did hit a tree, and he and the passenger, Xocoyotlzin Dowden, 22, of Denver, fled the car on foot, according to deputies.

The road behind Safeway in Fraser where sheriff’s deputies pursued a stolen vehicle on the afternoon of May 21.

Tara Alatorre/Sky-Hi News

Saiz tripped, allowing the deputy to catch up and arrest him, according to the affidavit. Dowden kept running, and the deputy noticed he had a black handgun in his right hand. A Fraser Winter Park Police officer later took Dowden into custody as he was running down the hill by County Road 804 and the Fraser River Trail.

Deputies say that Dowden disposed of his gun and a jacket as he ran, and law enforcement later found the items. The gun was fully loaded and had a round chambered.

The car Saiz and Dowden crashed had been reported stolen April 7, and Denver Police requested that deputies secure it so Denver officers could come search it for fingerprints and evidence.

Dowden told officers he had swallowed fentanyl and was vomiting, so emergency medical services took him to Middle Park Medical Center in Granby. Saiz went to the hospital for medical evaluation as well, where a blue fentanyl pill was found in his pocket.

A complaint filed by the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office brings seven charges against Saiz, including Class 5 felonies for motor vehicle theft and vehicular eluding, Class 2 misdemeanors for drug possession and resisting arrest and traffic violations for reckless driving, speeding and driving under restraint.

Another complaint brings three charges against Dowden, including Class 5 felonies for motor vehicle theft and possession of a weapon by a previous offender and a Class 2 misdemeanor for obstructing government operations.