Denver Water projects to close two roads by Winter Park

Two Denver Water pipeline-related projects will temporarily close segments of Water Board Road and Buck Creek Road.

Courtesy of Denver Water

Two Denver Water projects will temporarily close segments of Water Board Road and Buck Creek Road starting June 8 and continuing through mid-November.

Construction will be active 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Even when construction is not active, for public safety, the roads will remain closed to all uses at Ranch Creek Canal through the duration of the project.

The Ranch Creek Canal improvements consist primarily of replacing approximately 4,400 feet of open canal above the Lakota Subdivision with an 84-inch buried pipe. The work will also include various connection structures and manholes.

Road closures for the Ranch Creek Canal improvements:

The contractor is expected to mobilize in June with construction beginning the first week of July.

The segment of Water Board Road from Buck Creek Road up to Rollins Pass Road will be closed to all uses during the project. This includes the road portion directly above the Lakota Subdivision.

No access to Water Board Road using Arrow Trail through the Lakota Subdivision will be allowed during the project.

Buck Creek Road will be closed to all uses during the project.

The Meadow Creek Pipeline improvements include repairing pipeline leaks and installing new access manholes into the pipeline at six locations on the northern section of Water Board Road.

Intermittent delays on the road will be necessary to complete portions of the project. The contractor will allow for passing vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians during the construction activities.