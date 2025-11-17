Despite a dry start, early season events draw crowds to Winter Park Resort

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Julia Ray, left, and her daughter Hallee competed as a duo at the Winter Park Ski Ballet on Nov. 15.

Izzy Wagner/Sky-Hi News

From the base area at Winter Park Resort, spectators could see glittery costumes glinting high on the slopes on Saturday.

However, the eye-catching outfits were only a small part of the spectacle that morning. Donning their bejeweled suits, skiers gracefully twirled and jumped in a ski ballet demonstration as they glided down the mountain.

The ski ballet, which appeared in the 1988 and 1992 Winter Olympic Games, made a comeback for the day on Nov. 15, as part of the resort’s series of early-season events for “Send’er November ,” which offers exclusive rewards to passholders and visitors who hit the slopes before the holiday rush.

Performers lined up atop the Larry Sales trail before making a descent to their song of choice. The lineup was open to amateurs, but drew in participants with impressive backgrounds, from a former professional freestyle skier to a previous American Ninja Warrior. In the viewing area below, cheers echoed and onlookers waved pom-poms enthusiastically.

Despite plenty of excitement on the slopes, Winter Park has seen a warm, dry start to the season after announcing an Oct. 31 opening day.

With $37 million invested in snowmaking upgrades, the resort has relied on its machines to produce enough powder for early-season rides, and the system proved effective; a 50 degree day in mid-November hardly prevented crowds from lining up at the lifts.

Numbers show a dry November

By Nov. 15, the Colorado River Basin, where the resort is located, was at 15 to 25% of its average snowpack for this time of year, according to meteorologist Kenley Bonner at the National Weather Service’s Denver forecast office . This time last year, the area was at 136%; in 2023, it was at 55 to 60% and in 2022 it was at 100% — the exact average level of snowpack, she said.

Despite the heavy November snow last year, the snowpack finished the season at 95%, just below the typical amount. This means that there is still hope for winter conditions to ramp up, Bonner said.

Currently, 84% of Grand County is facing severe drought levels , creating less-than-ideal conditions for skiers and snowboarders eager for powder. But Bonner said that could drastically change as soon as next week.

“Looking ahead, we have a bit more of an active pattern next week,” she said, with a few more inches of snow expected on Nov. 19 and 20. “This active pattern is going to give us multiple chances for more snow, so that’s promising.”

A positive forecast ahead

With a lineup of resort events and a wintry forecast, the dry season could be coming to an end soon.

For its next Send’er November event, Winter Park will host the Mini Mary Jane Mogul Showdown on Nov. 23: a free park-side challenge course with bumps, blades, synchronized skiing and old-fashioned rules.

They will also host their next free pass holder lounge at Sunspot on Nov. 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with giveaways such as season parking passes, custom gear giveaways and gear kits. Guests at the lounge can hear forecast talks with OpenSnow, listen to live music, grab samples from new on-mountain dining spots, and free ski and snowboard waxes.