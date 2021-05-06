Destination Granby launches new name, brand, website
As of Wednesday, Granby’s visitors center and chamber of commerce is now known as Destination Granby.
The organization explained that it has evolved over the years to provide three separate functions: chamber of commerce, Granby Main Street and Granby Visitors Center. In 2020, the organization said that the board of directors and staff decided to rename the organization to better connect, better engage and ultimately better serve the community.
Destination Granby comes with a new brand and website, which also launched Wednesday. According to representatives of the organization, the old website was outdated with major functionality issues. The organization hopes the new website will better highlight Granby businesses and promote tourism.
For more information about Destination Granby and to visit the new website, go to http://www.destinationgranby.com.
