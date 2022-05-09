Destination Granby receives Governor’s Award for 2021 ArtWalk, showcasing students’ work

Creation is collaboration: 6th Grade students work on a First Responder tribute painting inspired by Andy Warhol’s art style.

Katrina Larson-Moreland/Courtesy Photo

Art by East Grand Middle School 7th graders. During the East Troublesome Fire, pilots dumped bright red flame retardant, known as slurry, on the fire.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

On April 14, Downtown Colorado, Inc. announced their 2022 recipients of the Governor’s Awards for Downtown Excellence, and recognized Granby for opening the town’s first-ever ArtWalk in 2021 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire. Throughout town, student art explored ideas relating to resilience, gratitude and community while honoring first responders, neighbors and strangers who came to the community’s aid during the East Troublesome Fire, the second largest wildfire in Colorado’s history. Elementary, middle school and high school students all created artwork for display.

“This recognition for our students and art teachers, as well as for Destination Granby, is a great example of the school-community relations,” said Frank Reeves, superintendent of East Grand School District. “We are a stronger district due to the support and cooperation we get from our communities.”

The ArtWalk kicked off on October 21, 2021, one year after Grand Lake evacuated during East Troublesome. On the 21st, the Granby Elementary “MinnieSingers” performed at Granby Garage. All of the student artwork was then displayed for two weeks at Granby Garage, Brickhouse 40, Rocky Mountain Roastery, Granby Town Hall and Never Summer Brewery.

“To have a way for our community to come together during such a difficult time was really touching,” said Destination Granby’s executive director Lauren Huber. “We are so thankful for the teachers, students and business owners who collaborated with our team to help make this event happen.”

The student’s artwork included a variety of expressions and themes. Seventh grade students created a tribute to the slurry bomber pilots, the caption of their painting stating, “We are in awe of the men and women who fly skies to put out wildfires.” Other paintings included images of firefighters bravely fighting landscapes in flames, or bright Colorado and United States flags.

Seventh-graders collaborated on a painting of slurry bomber pilots.

Katrina Larson-Moreland/Courtesy Photo

“We were honored to be part of the Granby Art Walk and we are thrilled to be part of winning an award,” said Katrina Larson-Moreland, art and journalism teacher at East Grand Middle School. “Many EGMS students worked hard on the paintings, and I appreciate the opportunity to showcase student artwork.”

The public can enjoy more student artwork by visiting the East Grand School District Art Show at the Granby Library until May 12.