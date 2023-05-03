Destination Granby receives nonprofit status to better serve community

Destination Granby has earned their 501(c)(3) nonprofit status this year, granted by the IRS.

The organization is led by Sarah Cichon-Douglas, who was appointed executive director in March. She has served as interim executive director since November 2022.

“The beauty of becoming a 501(c)(3) is we are now better able to serve the community on a larger scale,” stated Cichon-Douglas in a news release. “Incorporating support for all businesses, not just members, was an important consideration of this change. At the end of the day, we are here for our locals, visitors and businesses.”

Local business owners in Granby can now partner with Destination Granby for business support and media promotion free of charge. Businesses located in surrounding areas will receive the same partnership benefits for an annual fee, the news release stated.

Destination Granby focuses in four areas of impact: business support, promotion, community engagement and placemaking. It fulfills the functions of a traditional chamber of commerce, Main Street organization and destination marketing organization for the town of Granby.

Since Cichon-Douglas became director, she has added new community events such as the Music and Market series and Granby ArtWalk for visitors and locals to celebrate the creative spirit and uniqueness of Granby. She has also continued longstanding popular events, such as the 3 Lakes Ice Fishing Contest, 4th of July Parade and Scarecrow Halloween Festival.

Visit DestinationGranby.com to learn more about community events and local businesses. Business owners are encouraged to contact info@DestinationGranby.com to learn more about partnering with organization.