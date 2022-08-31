Details emerge on Winter Park road rage stabbing

A road rage incident at around 5:00 p.m. on Aug. 11 led to one motorcyclist getting stabbed and others traveling with him being threatened. Authorities arrested the suspect, Anthony Franco, 38, of Winter Park, without issue.

Grand County EMS took the man who was stabbed to East Grand Community Clinic, and a helicopter transported him to Denver Health Hospital due to his life-threatening injuries.



The Fraser Winter Park Police confirmed Franco has been charged with first degree assault, two counts of first degree attempted assault, three counts of felony menacing and careless driving.



The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 40 where it becomes Main Street near Telemark Drive in Winter Park. A probable cause statement from the Fraser Winter Park Police included witness and victim descriptions of the encounter.



The victim and others in his group had come to Grand County from the Denver area to ride motorcycles through Rocky Mountain National Park and were on their way back home. The victim and two others had stopped to take off their jackets, and he stopped in the right-hand eastbound lane to allow the others to merge into that lane when Franco pulled up behind him, according to the incident report.



The report says Franco, driving a red Ford van, kept inching closer to the victim’s motorcycle, according to the statement. Some witnesses said Franco yelled at the victim to get out of the way before hitting his motorcycle and exiting the van.



All the descriptions in the statement read that Franco stabbed the victim shortly after leaving his van. The victim said he tried to explain what he was doing before the attack and thought he had only been punched at first.

The knife Franco used to stab the victim was 6 to 7 inches long and had blood on it from the tip to about 3 inches up the blade when police found it. Franco had a smaller knife on him as wel, according to the statement.



After the attack, the report said the victim stumbled toward a driveway and another biker went to assist him. Multiple descriptions mentioned Franco saying he would stab all three bikers, and one biker said Franco slashed the knife at him. One biker tried to lure Franco away from the victim and the biker assisting him, and when law enforcement arrived, Franco threw both his knives away.



One of the first officers to arrive at the scene, while trying to administer aid to the victim, witnessed Franco and a biker lunging for a knife. Officers detained them both and released the biker when he explained he was trying to keep Franco from getting the knife.



Franco refused to speak to law enforcement after they read his Miranda Rights. Officers placed him under arrest, and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office transported him to the county jail.



The probable cause statement mentioned multiple cameras that may have recorded the altercation, and Fraser Winter Park Police confirmed they have now obtained footage of the incident.