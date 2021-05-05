Developer buys Granby Ranch

Granby Ranch officially has a new owner.

Concluding over a year of uncertainty at Granby Ranch, GR Terra and its affiliate, GRCO, purchased the ski and golf resort on Wednesday. The acquisition includes all assets associated with Granby Ranch’s operations as well as adjacent land parcels.

In a news release, company officials said GR Terra looks forward to working with the Granby community to revitalize this development and GR Terra will commit to investing the time and resources for Granby Ranch to realize its full potential.

GR Terra is led by principals Bob and David Glarner of Missouri. They previously declined to disclose financial details of the sale.

GR Terra has revealed the company’s plans to keep the current management teams in place. That means Ridgeline Executive Group is expected to continue managing ski operations, while Touchstone Golf should continue to run the Granby Ranch Golf Course.

“From long-standing locals and second homeowners to the great Granby Ranch staff and folks that have visited in the past, I think this change will be very much welcomed and, in many ways, refreshing,” said Andy Wirth, CEO of Ridgeline Executive Group. “We’re going to be ushering in a new and very positive era to Granby Ranch, and (Bob and David Glarner) are just the people to do it.”