Developers of Grand Cliffs Estates hold open house for Kremmling residents

Bobby Craig, owner of Arapahoe Architects in Summit County, presents the Grand Cliffs Estates proposal during an open house hosted by the town of Kremmling on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2022. The subdivision will not require deed restrictions, but is expected to offer affordable housing within the development.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

The town of Kremmling hosted an open house on Wednesday, Nov. 3, for community members to learn more about Grand Cliffs Estates, a new housing development planned for the acreage between the West Grand middle and elementary school buildings and Muddy Creek Cabins. The project will include a mix of affordable duplexes and single-family homes. Homes prices are projected to start at $350,000 and up, depending on the cost of construction.

Bobby Craig, the owner of Summit County-based Arapahoe Architects, and the owners of Shirley Development Co. were on hand to present their proposal and take questions from the public. The developers plan to break ground on the project in spring 2023, pending final town approval.