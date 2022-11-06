Developers of Grand Cliffs Estates hold open house for Kremmling residents
The town of Kremmling hosted an open house on Wednesday, Nov. 3, for community members to learn more about Grand Cliffs Estates, a new housing development planned for the acreage between the West Grand middle and elementary school buildings and Muddy Creek Cabins. The project will include a mix of affordable duplexes and single-family homes. Homes prices are projected to start at $350,000 and up, depending on the cost of construction.
Bobby Craig, the owner of Summit County-based Arapahoe Architects, and the owners of Shirley Development Co. were on hand to present their proposal and take questions from the public. The developers plan to break ground on the project in spring 2023, pending final town approval.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.