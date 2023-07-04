Devil’s Thumb Fire 0% contained
The Devil’s Thumb Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon in the Indian Peaks Wilderness near Devil’s Thumb Trailhead, approximately 7 miles northeast of Fraser. Officials from Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests estimate the fire is about 20 acres and is 0% contained.
The cause is unknown and under investigation. The Arapaho-Roosevelt Type 3 Incident Management Team will take command of the fire on Wednesday at 6 a.m.
“This is a full suppression fire with firefighter safety as the number one priority. The Devil’s Thumb Fire is located in an area of heavy mountain pine beetle kill and spruce blowdown,” the U.S. Forest Service stated in a press release.
Federal and county resources have three heavy tankers, four helicopters, two hotshot crews and two initial attack crews on the scene currently.
For updates and more information about the Devil’s Thumb Fire visit InciWeb.
