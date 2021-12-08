Devil’s Thumb named best cross-country ski resort fourth year running

For the fourth year in a row Devil’s Thumb Ranch was named the best cross-country ski resort in North America, followed by Granby’s Snow Mountain Ranch.

USA Today’s 10 Best annual reader’s choice competition curates a top 20 list of the best cross-country ski resorts in North America. Then, they turn over voting to readers, who choose the 10 best over a month of public voting.

“(The grooming team) did a great job last year to keep the Nordic trails groomed so well, and to my Nordic team, who give exceptional customer service to our guests and community,” Activities Director Marie-Ange Anderson said. “Our commitment to eliminating environmentally harmful fluoro waxes is another great source of pride for the Ranch Nordic program.”

Devil’s Thumb has almost 120 kilometers of pristine trails for Nordic skiing that have yet to open, but the ranch will host Tommelfest on Saturday, a full day of free Nordic skiing clinics.

Devil’s Thumb Ranch has held the title of best North American ski resort since 2018.

Also on the USA Today 10 Best list is Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby at fifth. Snow Mountain Ranch offers more than 120 kilometers of trails for cross-country skiers.

Snow Mountain Ranch is also a staple of the best cross-country ski resorts in North America, appearing on the list at No. 3 last year.

Snow Mountain Ranch and Devil’s Thumb were the only Colorado resorts on the list.

Voters also named Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Area in Tahoe City, California, Bear Valley Adventure Co. in Bear Valley, California, Stokely Creek Lodge in Ontario, Canada, White Grass Ski Touring Center in Davis, West Virginia, Waterville Valley Resort in Waterville Valley, New Hampshire, Nipika Mountain Resort in British Columbia, Canada, Strathcona Wilderness Centre in Alberta, Canada and Jackson Ski Touring Foundation in Jackson, New Hampshire to the list.