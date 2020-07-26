Devil’s Thumb offering custom home lots

Devil’s Thumb Ranch is looking to build a new neighborhood with the announcement of over 20 custom home sites available on the luxury ranch outside Tabernash.

The Ranches at Devil’s Thumb will be a new community of 24 custom homes across 550 acres of land near the resort, with two houses already under construction, according to a news release about the lots.

“The homesites are on land that has the best views of the Continental Divide to the east and Byer’s Peak to the west, and they don’t impact views from the resort,” said owner Bob Fanch in the release.

The lots range from 11 to 35 acres and most lots can support 8,000 square foot homes, while some can accommodate 10,000 square foot homes. The minimum home size allowed is 3,000 square feet.

Depending on the lot size and other factors, lots start at $750,000 and go to $1.8 million.

Homes in the Ranches will have access to amenities including the pool, spa, restaurants, stables, airport shuttles, housekeeping and the concierge, among others.

For more information, go to http://www.devilsthumbranch.com/ranches/.