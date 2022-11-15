Devil’s Thumb Ranch aims for Thanksgiving opening for cross-country ski trails

Devil's Thumb Ranch Resort is planning for a Thanksgiving opening day for its cross-country skiing.

Devil’s Thumb Ranch Resort/Courtesy Photo

Cooler temperatures and early-season snow are boding well for a potential Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, opening for Devil’s Thumb’s Nordic ski trails.

“We’re getting consistent snow, we’re prepping equipment and trails, and are really excited to get the season going,” said activities guide Megan Kneefel.

The Tabernash area received over 6 inches of snow in the last week and could see another 6 inches in the week to come. Early season conditions are expected on opening day, with limited trails open, but ranch representatives are excited to welcome lodging guests and day visitors back to the trails.

This year, Devil’s Thumb Ranch is offering a variety of trail access options, including a season pass, family pass, weekday or weekend 5 or 10-punch cards, and day passes. Visitors can also grab a Pooch Season Pass for four-legged ski partners. Other than a handful of special event and buyout blackout dates, season passes are unrestricted during the ski season. All passes are available to be ordered at DevilsThumbRanch.com .

The ranch will also be hosting Tommelfest on Dec. 10. This annual winter Viking-themed Nordic festival at will feature free ski skate and classic cross-country ski clinics, a keg toss competition, Scandinavian drinks, food and more. The event is intended to honor the first cross-country skiers from Norway and Sweden, where the sport originated.