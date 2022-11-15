Devil’s Thumb Ranch aims for Thanksgiving opening for cross-country ski trails
Cooler temperatures and early-season snow are boding well for a potential Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, opening for Devil’s Thumb’s Nordic ski trails.
“We’re getting consistent snow, we’re prepping equipment and trails, and are really excited to get the season going,” said activities guide Megan Kneefel.
The Tabernash area received over 6 inches of snow in the last week and could see another 6 inches in the week to come. Early season conditions are expected on opening day, with limited trails open, but ranch representatives are excited to welcome lodging guests and day visitors back to the trails.
This year, Devil’s Thumb Ranch is offering a variety of trail access options, including a season pass, family pass, weekday or weekend 5 or 10-punch cards, and day passes. Visitors can also grab a Pooch Season Pass for four-legged ski partners. Other than a handful of special event and buyout blackout dates, season passes are unrestricted during the ski season. All passes are available to be ordered at DevilsThumbRanch.com.
The ranch will also be hosting Tommelfest on Dec. 10. This annual winter Viking-themed Nordic festival at will feature free ski skate and classic cross-country ski clinics, a keg toss competition, Scandinavian drinks, food and more. The event is intended to honor the first cross-country skiers from Norway and Sweden, where the sport originated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.