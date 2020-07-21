Dice Hill Fire burning outside Kremmling not contained, aerial efforts continue

Dice Hill fire on Monday, July 20, 2020.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bureau of Land Management officials said the Dice Hill fFire had burned 27 acres so far with no containment.

However, the fire was reported to be only “minimally active” following Monday’s aerial crews dropping slurries of water and fire retardant on the Dice Hill Fire.

According to BLM spokesperson Maribeth Pecotte, fire managers expected that minimal activity to continue throughout Tuesday due to high temperatures and light winds.

Aerial drops and ground crews also continued to work Tuesday to put the flames out and construct a fire line around the perimeter.

The blaze started within a half mile of a handful of structures, and a pre-evacuation order was given to the Shadow Creek subdivision, north of Green Mountain Reservoir. Also, Dice Hill Road remains closed at the intersection with Spring Creek Road.

Crews used Type 1 and Type 2 helicopters, along with single engine planes and large air tankers, as well as ground crews. Altogether, about 74 people have been assigned to the fire.

While there is no official investigation yet, Pecotte said officials believe it was likely started by a lightning strike due to the remote location of the blaze.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly as the week goes on, but there is also a chance of thunderstorms in the area through the weekend.

Grand and Summit counties are both under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which prohibits campfires except in designated areas of developed campgrounds and smoking is not allowed outside.