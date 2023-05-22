Do you have the right lawn for where you live in Colorado?

Ferris on Kentucky blue grass, the most common grass grown along the Front Range.

(Betty Cahill, Special to The Denver Post)

Trends in fashion, design and pop culture come and go. Some circle back after a few decades.

One garden trend that is getting a lot of attention lately is replacing water-thirsty lawns with a more water-thrifty landscape. More people are paying attention to their outdoor water use and seeking ways to be better stewards of our natural resources.

This trend is a keeper.

Water-aware landscapes are becoming a preferred practice for homeowners, municipalities and homeowner associations as respect for conscientious water consumption continues to take root in the entire Rocky Mountain region.

Popular replacement alternatives include installing native grass turf or other types that require less water. Another option is to reduce the lawn area for a different use like a patio or vegetable garden. A style that is also gaining popularity is to replace lawns and add plants with a focus on native, prairie or adapted plants that require less water along with the bonus of attracting plant pollinators and beneficial insects.

