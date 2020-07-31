Documentary about Killdozer rampage now on Netflix
The documentary film “TREAD” is now on Netflix.
The film is about Marv Heemeyer and the killdozer rampage that took place in Granby on June 4, 2004. Heemeyer built a homemade tank out of a Komatsu bulldozer and armed it with three rifles and remote viewing cameras. The rampage damaged or destroyed 13 buildings in Granby and resulted in $10 million in damage.
The film uses source material from the book “KILLDOZER: The True Story of the Colorado Bulldozer Rampage,” by Patrick Brower, a Granby resident and former managing editor and publisher of the Grand County newspapers.
The film premiered at the South by South West film Festival in March of 2019 to good reviews. It was released in theatres in early February of 2020 and then on most streaming platforms in early March.
The COVID epidemic cut short many of its full screen showings in March so its appearance on Netflix will offer an opportunity for those who missed the film in theatres.
