Documentary filmed at Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum
Penny Hamilton, co-founder of the Emily Warner Field Aviation Museum, was filmed recently for an entry in the Great Colorado Women documentary series featuring pilot Emily Warner. The documentary is produced by the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame for broadcast on Rocky Mountain PBS in 2023.
The Grand County Historical Association is supporting this aviation history documentary. Other Grand County donors inlude Ann and Jim Stricklin, Dawn and Gus Reall, Dave Lively of Lively Tours & Talks, Bob and Cindy Conover, Donna Ready and Will O’Donnell of Mountain Lake Properties, Granby Rotary, and Bill Hamilton. Other major sponsors are Frontier Airlines, Centennial Airport and Denver International Airport.
The Great Colorado Women films are available to schools, colleges, libraries and other organizations to educate people on the important achievements of women in the Centennial State.
