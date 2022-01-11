Dogs seized from Gore Pass home
A total of 15 dogs were seized from a home in the Gore Pass subdivision on Sunday after the Grand County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal neglect.
Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers responded immediately to the report on Sunday and evaluated several short-haired mixed-breed dogs. The owner agreed to let 15 of the dogs be taken to the Grand County Animal Shelter.
The dogs were treated by a veterinarian at the shelter and remain in animal control’s care.
“Animal welfare checks are sensitive investigations that naturally bring out high emotions,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement. “Our focus is to always ensure the safety of everyone, including animal victims.”
The sheriff’s office is investigating the case and is working with the Colorado Humane Society and the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s office to determine any potential charges.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Dogs seized from Gore Pass home
A total of 15 dogs were seized from a home in the Gore Pass subdivision on Sunday after the Grand County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal neglect.