Dogs seized from Gore Pass home

A total of 15 dogs were seized from a home in the Gore Pass subdivision on Sunday after the Grand County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal neglect.

Sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers responded immediately to the report on Sunday and evaluated several short-haired mixed-breed dogs. The owner agreed to let 15 of the dogs be taken to the Grand County Animal Shelter.

The dogs were treated by a veterinarian at the shelter and remain in animal control’s care.

“Animal welfare checks are sensitive investigations that naturally bring out high emotions,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement. “Our focus is to always ensure the safety of everyone, including animal victims.”

The sheriff’s office is investigating the case and is working with the Colorado Humane Society and the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s office to determine any potential charges.