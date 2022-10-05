Donate winter coats to the sheriff’s office for behavioral services clients

Give the gift of warmth this October during the sheriff's office coat drive.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy Photo

During the month of October, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting donated warm and gently-used coats to distribute to their Jail Based Behavioral Services clients when they are released from jail.

Winter months in Colorado’s High Country can be brutally cold, and warm donated clothing can help individuals meet their most basic human needs for comfort and warmth.

The Jail Based Behavioral Services Program is a statewide program that began in October 2011 and provides mental health and substance services to incarcerated adults. The program also assists with continuity of care and community reintegration after one is released from custody.

Not only do the programs provide vital behavioral health services to Coloradans, they also help reduce recidivism and increase the chances for a person’s successful return into society after incarceration. Learn more at BHA.Colorado.gov/behavioral-health/jbbs .

“The positive work done through our Jail Based Behavioral Services Program in Grand County truly touches lives when many are in their darkest hours,” said Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin. “Offering hope and support in recovery from many of life’s wounds is a commitment we are honored to work with the State of Colorado on each and every day.”

Bring coat donations to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office located at 670 Spring Street in Hot Sulphur Springs during normal business hours, Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Every coat will make a difference in warming those in need.