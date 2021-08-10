Donation in memory of Granby resident will support youth tennis

The Granby Recreation Department received a $1,000 donation in memory of a Granby resident and tennis supporter that will go toward youth tennis.

Courtesy Granby Recreation Department

The Northern Colorado chapter of National Junior Tennis and Learning recently donated $1,000 to support youth tennis in Granby.

The donation to the town’s recreation department was made in memory of Tonny Breukels, a longtime Granby local and avid tennis supporter. According to the recreation department, the donation was used to purchase new youth tennis equipment as well as scholarships for youth tennis lessons.

There is still some funding available for the 2022 tennis season, according to the recreation department. Parents with children interested in tennis lessons next summer that could use some financial support can contact the recreation department at 970-887-3961.