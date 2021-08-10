Donation in memory of Granby resident will support youth tennis
The Northern Colorado chapter of National Junior Tennis and Learning recently donated $1,000 to support youth tennis in Granby.
The donation to the town’s recreation department was made in memory of Tonny Breukels, a longtime Granby local and avid tennis supporter. According to the recreation department, the donation was used to purchase new youth tennis equipment as well as scholarships for youth tennis lessons.
There is still some funding available for the 2022 tennis season, according to the recreation department. Parents with children interested in tennis lessons next summer that could use some financial support can contact the recreation department at 970-887-3961.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Donation in memory of Granby resident will support youth tennis
The Northern Colorado chapter of National Junior Tennis and Learning recently donated $1,000 to support youth tennis in Granby.