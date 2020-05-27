20 Under 40: Donnie Ransom’s service raises the bar across Grand

After growing up in Grand County and returning to call it home, Donnie Ransom, 35, wouldn’t change much about life here.

Serving in several positions for the Fraser Winter Park Police Department in his eight years there, Cmmr. Donnie Ransom is well-known by his community, often on a first-name basis, thanks to his dedication and positive attitude.

Ransom worked his way up from detention deputy for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office to Commander and Assistant Chief of Police at the FWPPD.

“One of Donnie’s greatest attributes is the fact that he is the epitome of a servant leader,” his nomination said. “He always puts the needs of others in front of his own, often sacrificing his own personal time and comfort to ensure that the needs of others are taken care of. Further, Donnie’s positive attitude and desire to serve inspires those around him to be better, thereby raising the bar for everyone he knows.”

On top of his work with the police department, Ransom also serves as a logistics officer for the county’s COVID-19 response team and tactical commander for Grand County’s multi-jurisdictional Emergency Response Team.

What made you choose to live and work in Grand County?

I’ve lived in Grand County pretty much my whole entire life. Most of the time I spent in the military, I was stationed on the east coast in North Carolina, so when I graduated I missed the mountains and the community. I moved back here in 2009 after completing active duty.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

I hope I’m still here in Grand County, working as a leader in law enforcement.

Who is your hero and why?

The way I would word it is mentors that I look up to, so obviously my mom and dad. They’ve always been supportive. Also, some of the biggest mentors that I’ve had since I started working law enforcement are Chief Trainor and Chief Kraker in Granby because they’ve really done a lot to help me out and give me good advice and guidance. At the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Schroetlin, the undersheriff and Lt. Rau, who worked with us and was my partner for a long time, he’s just a wealth of knowledge.

What advice or encouragement would you offer a young professional trying to make it in the county?

One of the most frustrating things for me when I was trying to get this job is I put in for a bunch of places and it just seemed like it took forever to get a call back or to get hired. After working the recruiting, it just is not a fast process, so I would encourage them to just not give up on it. Be prepared to wait and be persistent.