Double-homicide person of interest arrested in Grand County

The Grand County Sheriff's Office logo.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Deputies from Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrested a person of interest in a double homicide that occurred in Spanish Fork, Utah, on Tuesday night.

A news release from the Spanish Fork Police Department states one of the victim’s phones pinged in Steamboat Springs around 5 p.m. on March 14. Because police thought a person of interest, Tryston Robert Erickson, had allegedly taken one of the victims’ cars, it was suspected that the phone may be in the car with him.

Spanish Fork Police contacted the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and provided a vehicle description. Deputies located the car in Kremmling and attempted a traffic stop, but the news release states a pursuit ensued.

Deputies eventually made contact with Erickson, who identified himself and is now being held in the Grand County jail.

This story will be updated as details emerge.