Downed power line causes small fire along Highway 40
First responders from Grand County, Granby and Grand Lake responded to a downed power line at around 1:35 p.m. today, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. The power line caused a fire around milepost 207 on US Highway 40.
The Sheriff’s Office updated the post at 1:45 p.m., saying the fire had stopped spreading and caused no evacuations or road closures. It advises travelers to drive carefully through the area because emergency vehicles remain on the highway.
The downed power line caused power outages for 494 people, mostly in the Hot Sulphur Springs area, according to the Mountain Parks Electric outage map.
