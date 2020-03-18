‘Drive up’ testing in Grand Lake suspended due to storm

A driver goes through the COVID-19 response site at the Grand Lake Center in Grand Lake on Tuesday. Tests for the flu and the COVID-19 virus are being collected at the Grand Lake Center, but only if the person seeking the tests has a health care provider's recommendation.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Grand County Public Health, Middle Park Health and Grand Lake Fire are suspending “drive up” testing processes outside the Grand Lake Center.

According to a news release, with the one positive COVID-19 test result in the county, the agencies must increase vigilance and follow procedures set by the Centers for Disease Control and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, including guidelines that may suspend “drive-up” testing sites, such as inclement weather.

The release said the Middle Park Health Family Practice Clinic at the Grand Lake Center will remain open, and patients can call health care providers at that location for guidance on COVID-19 and any other communicable diseases.

“If you are concerned about your symptoms, please call your primary care provider for guidance,” the release said. “Your health care professional will work with county and state public health departments and the CDC to determine if you need to be tested for COVID-19. If you do not have a primary care physician, call your nearest healthcare facility.”

The forecast calls for a storm system to move over Colorado through Friday morning. It could bring moderate to heavy snowfall along with wind gusts up to 45 mph, creating hazardous travel conditions.

For more information about the county’s response to the coronavirus, go to CO.GRAND.CO.US, call 970-725-3803 or email jic@co.grand.co.us. For a recorded message in English and Spanish regarding COVID-19, call 970-725-3755.