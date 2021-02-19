One killed in wreck on US 40

The driver of a 2016 Hyundai Tucson died in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on US Highway 40, about 10 miles west of Kremmling, on Friday.

The driver’s name has not been released.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the Hyundai was headed west at 4:04 p.m. when the SUV veered into the eastbound lane and hit the Freightliner semi-truck pulling a trailer.

The Grand County Corner pronounced the driver of the Hyundai dead at the scene. Two people inside the semi-truck were uninjured. All three were wearing seatbelts, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash is under investigation. Colorado State Patrol reported that the highway was dry with no adverse weather conditions in the area at the time and that speed is being considered as a contributing factor.

Colorado State Patrol was assisted by the CSP Vehicular Crimes Unit, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Kremmling police, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, West Grand County EMS, Kremmling Fire, the Grand County Coroner’s Office and the Colorado Department of Transportation.