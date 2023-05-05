Driver’s license services available at motor vehicle office in Hot Sulphur Springs
The County Motor Vehicle office in Hot Sulphur Springs is now fully staffed. Staffing shortages plagued the motor vehicle office since 2021, causing them to stop providing driver’s license services.
They once again began offering driver’s license services this year. This includes driver’s license tests, county clerk and recorder Jolene Linke told Sky-Hi News. She added that their latest hire, Lynette Swope, is currently completing her training to offer driver’s license services as well.
Driver’s license services are available on Fridays by appointment. The office is also now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., including through lunch.
In addition to driver’s license services, the motor vehicle office offers other services. Residents can get new plates for their vehicles, register vehicles, or renew registration or their driver’s license.
There are also some services residents can access from home by visiting mydmv.colorado.gov.
