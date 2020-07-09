Drivers should expect delays on US 34

The US Highway 34 resurfacing project north of Granby has begun and is expected to last until mid-November.

Work started at Mile Point 0 and will continue for 15 miles to Mile Point 15.

This project is meant to lay a 2.5 inch hot mix asphalt overlay and install guardrail that will meet new safety standard requirements. This will add approximately 10 years of life to the highway, a smoother road surface and will eliminate ruts and road damage.

Motorists can expect one-lane alternating traffic, 20 minute delays, reduced speeds and a 10 foot width restriction during hours of operation.

The project will be in operation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fridays.