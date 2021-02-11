Drop Hunger fridge in place, guesses on sale

The Drop Hunger fridge now sits on the Lions Pond in Fraser. People can guess when the fridge will break through the ice while raising money to support hunger relief in the community.

Courtesy Mountain Family Center

A brightly painted fridge — topped with an inflatable duck — has once again been placed on the Lions Pond in Fraser.

The Mountain Family Center is taking guesses for the Drop Hunger fundraiser. For $5, people can guess when the fridge will break through the ice.

Half of the ticket sales will go to the closest guesser to the minute and half will go to Mountain Family Center to support hunger relief in the community. In 2020, the event raised over $2,400 to drop hunger and organizers are hoping to meet or beat that goal this year.

Go to mountainfamilycenter.ejoinme.org/drophunger2021 to submit a guess.