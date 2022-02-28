Drop Hunger fundraiser kicks off with refrigerator placed on Lions Pond

East Grand Fire Protection District crews work to place the Drop Hunger refrigerator on Lions Pond.

Courtesy photo

As spring begins to loom in the air, a Lions Club tradition is back. The Drop Hunger refrigerator is now sitting on the Lions Pond next to Safeway, and you can guess when it will break through the ice.

If you’re interested in supporting the Mountain Family Center, send in your predictions to MountainFamilyCenter.ejoinme.org/drophunger2022 for $5 per guess. The proceeds of this event will be split between the Mountain Family Center for hunger relief services and the person who submits the winning guess. The closest date and time guess will be the announced winner.

Mountain Family Center would like to thank the Fraser River Valley Lions Club, Charlie Teichman and the East Grand Fire Protection District for their time spent orchestrating this event each year.

Mountain Family Center works hard to provide for those in need in our community, through various events throughout the year. In Grand County, 8.7% of our community faces issues concerning hunger each day. In 2021 alone, the Mountain Family Center has reached over 200 members of our community each month with the mobile food pantry.

As a community, we can work together to Drop Hunger in Grand County. So, when do you think the refrigerator will fall through the Lions Pond?