Drop Hunger winner gives funds back to Mountain Family Center
The unnamed winner for the Drop Hunger fundraiser had a guess that was only 15 minutes off from the actual drop this year.
Mountain Family Center announced on Wednesday that, according to the official footage, the Drop Hunger refrigerator fell through the ice on the Lions Pond at 1:45 p.m. April 28. There were six guesses that day, but one lucky winner got especially close with a 2 p.m. guess.
Mountain Family Center said that the winner is a Tabernash resident and local realtor who has lived in Grand County for 36 years. The winner chose to donate her winnings back to the Mountain Family Center.
This year’s fundraiser raised over $1,200 toward local hunger relief, the Mountain Family Center said. The nonprofit went on to thank the Fraser River Valley Lions Club, Town of Fraser, East Grand Fire Protection District and everyone who participated this year for their help.
