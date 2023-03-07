 Drowsy Water Ranch winners of Granby adult volleyball tournament | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Drowsy Water Ranch winners of Granby adult volleyball tournament

Washed Up takes second place during coed tournament

News News |

  

Drowsy Water Ranch won the Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League tournament on Feb. 28, 2023.
Granby Recreation Department/Courtesy Photo

Drowsy Water Ranch downed the competition during the Granby Adult Co-ed Volley League final tournament. The end of the season double elimination tournament took place on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. Drowsy Water Ranch won first, and Washed Up won second.

Final League Standings

Washed Up: 13-1

Drowsy Water Ranch: 12-2

Java Lava Café: 11-3

High Country Hose: 6-8

Spike Tysons: 6-8

Prather: 5-9

Mad Dawgs: 3-11

Liberty Spikes: 0-14

Tournament Standings

First: Drowsy Water Ranch

Second: Washed Up

Third: Java Lava Café

Washed Up won second place in the volleyball tournament on Feb. 28, 2023.
Granby Recreation Department/Courtesy Photo

More Like This, Tap A Topic
communitygranbysports
News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 