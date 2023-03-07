Drowsy Water Ranch winners of Granby adult volleyball tournament
Washed Up takes second place during coed tournament
Drowsy Water Ranch downed the competition during the Granby Adult Co-ed Volley League final tournament. The end of the season double elimination tournament took place on Feb. 21 and Feb. 28. Drowsy Water Ranch won first, and Washed Up won second.
Final League Standings
Washed Up: 13-1
Drowsy Water Ranch: 12-2
Java Lava Café: 11-3
High Country Hose: 6-8
Spike Tysons: 6-8
Prather: 5-9
Mad Dawgs: 3-11
Liberty Spikes: 0-14
Tournament Standings
First: Drowsy Water Ranch
Second: Washed Up
Third: Java Lava Café
