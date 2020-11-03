Grand County election results
These results are from the Grand County Elections Office as of 1 a.m. Wednesday. The county is reporting 8,130 votes counted with 11,609 potential active voters. The results will be updated.
County Commissioner — District One
• Richard D. Cimino — 51.5% (3,674 votes)
• Travis Wildeboer — 25.8% (1,845 votes)
• James Newberry — 22.6% (1,612 votes)
County Commissioner — District Two
• Merrit Linke — 55.2% (4,026 votes)
• Shanna Ganne — 44.7% (3,263 votes)
County Treasurer
• Frank DeLay — 55.4% (4,054 votes)
• Teri Tanton — 44.5% (3,260 votes)
Grand County Gallagher stabilization (Issue 1A)
• Yes/for — 50.1% (3,529 votes)
• No/against — 49.8% (3,656 votes)
East Grand School District $1 million mill levy increase (Issue 4A)
• Yes/for — 60.7% (3,636 votes)
• No/against — 39.3% (2,354 votes)
Granby Mayor
• Joshua P. Hardy — 100% (660 votes)
Granby Board of Trustees
(Three seats open)
• Chris Michalowski — 20.6% (394 votes)
• Natascha O’Flaherty — 20.2% (386 votes)
• Kristie DeLay — 24.1% (461 votes)
• Mary (Cathy) Tindle — 14.7% (281 votes)
• Rebecca Quesada — 20.2% (386 votes)
Winter Park marijuana sales (Issue 2B)
• Yes/for — 64.6% (317 votes)
• No/against — 35.3% (173 votes)
Winter Park Gallagher stabilization (Issue 2C)
• Yes/for — 54.8% (255 votes)
• No/against — 45.1% (210 votes)
Fraser Gallagher stabilization (Issue 2D)
• Yes/for — 61% (313 votes)
• No/against — 38.9% (200 votes)
Kremmling Gallagher stabilization (Issue 2A)
• Yes/for — 54.5% (326 votes)
• No/against — 45.4% (272 votes)
Kremmling Fire Protection District Gallagher stabilization (Issue 6A)
• Yes/for — 69.4% (817 votes)
• No/against — 30.6% (384 votes)
Fraser Valley Metro Recreation District Gallagher stabilization (Issue 6B)
• Yes/for — 53.2% (1,655 votes)
• No/against — 46.7% (1,454 votes)
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User