Early winter storm could drop up to 15 inches of snow Tuesday
Overnight temperatures in Grand County are expected to drop roughly 40 degrees and higher elevations could see up to 15 inches of snow in an early winter storm.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Grand County starting at midnight and going until noon on Wednesday.
Areas like Winter Park, Berthoud Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and Rabbit Ears Pass could get between 9 and 15 inches of snow, the NWS predicts. Wind gusts could get up to 50 mph and temperatures are expected to get as low as the teens overnight.
Snow is expected to fall over the areas of both the Williams Fork Fire and the Cameron Peak Fire.
Due to the sudden shift in weather, the NWS is warning the storm could cause power outages and downed trees, as well as impacts to road conditions.
Following the storm’s end around Wednesday afternoon, temperatures are predicted to begin climbing again throughout the week.
