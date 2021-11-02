East Grand bond measure too close to call; Raegner in lead for school board

It looks like East Grand’s former school board president, Ed Raegner, will be returning to the board.

In the early election results Tuesday night, Raegner was leading the race for the East Grand school board Director District 3 by a wide margin — 65.2% (1,328) to 34.8% (709) — over Deborah Relyea. The results are unofficial but put Raegner in a comfortable lead.

As for Ballot Issue 4A, East Grand’s measure asking for a $85 million bond for facility upgrades, voting remained too close to call in the first round of results. Voters were in favor of the tax increase by 151 votes, 52.7% in favor versus 47.3% opposed.

Raegner had been school board president but had to step down earlier this year when it was discovered that his home sits just outside his director district. The six people on the East Grand school board represent different geographic areas of the school district, and each director must live within that district.

If the results hold, Raegner will be representing the correct director district.

District 2 was up for election, but only incumbent Chris Raines ran for the office.

As for District 3, no one ran for the position. Once elected board members are sworn in, East Grand will have a vacancy for District 3 covering Grand Lake and surrounding areas.

Because of the new US Census, East Grand’s director districts will change slightly. With those adjusted boundaries, East Grand will seek a director to appoint to that office and fill its board.