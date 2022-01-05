East Grand closes schools early due to storm
East Grand School District has closed its schools early due to the growing accumulation of snow and poor road conditions.
Fraser Valley Elementary ended the day at 2:45 p.m., while Granby schools will close at 3:15 p.m. Buses are running regular routes with the schedules adjusted.
Additionally, all afterschool activities have been canceled throughout the district, as well as all Granby Rec and Fraser Valley Rec District programs have been suspended for the day.
