East Grand could see foot of snow by Monday
Another March snow storm is predicted to bring up to a foot of new powder to Grand County through Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued both a winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory to the southeast and northeast parts of the county, respectively. Starting Sunday afternoon, snow is expected to move into the foothills and east of the Eisenhower Tunnel.
Between 5 and 13 inches are forecast, with the heaviest snow falling near Berthoud Pass and Winter Park.
The northeast area of Grand, including Rocky Mountain National Park should see slightly less snow, with 4 to 10 inches predicted.
The coming snow may make travel difficult and those planning to drive can check road conditions at COTrip.org.
Last week’s snow storm dumped almost two feet on Winter Park Resort.
