East Grand crafts plan for return to in-person learning

All of us at East Grand Schools hope for a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday. As a reminder, please avoid high risk situations during the break.

Wear masks, maintain social distancing, and sanitize often. Our plan is to have in-person learning as much as possible for the remainder of the year and we can only do that if we all work together to get the COVID virus under control. If you happen to be in higher risk areas, please do not send your children to school the week of Nov. 30. If someone in your household is ill, please do not send your children to school until you know the illness is not COVID related.

Here are our plans for the week after the break:

• Fraser Valley and Granby Elementary Schools will have in-person learning beginning Nov. 30.

• East Grand Middle School will have in-person learning beginning Nov. 30.

• Middle Park High School will remain in distance learning Nov. 30- Dec. 3 and return to in-person learning Dec. 7.

• In eighth grade social studies, we had to pivot to remote learning right in the middle of preparing for our mock trial. We are doing our mock trials virtually this week, and we are able to do all parts of the trial from the comfort home.

For the trial, a bailiff swears in the witnesses, the lawyers make opening and closing statements, the judge instructs the jury, the jury deliberates, and the wheels of justice continue to turn in America.

• During Distance Learning, MPHS teacher Mrs. Mathis used the built in jamboard link in Google Meet. The students post their messages, then share together. Here are the questions:

I am learning ________ with my robot at home that I wouldn’t have been able to do in school.

What is the most challenging thing about distance learning?

• Granby Elementary wants to thank all the first responders for their help with the fire and keeping us safe. We hope they all know how truly thankful we are.

• First grade students at Granby Elementary School wrote thank you letters to our firefighters this past week. We bound them into book form and delivered them to the Granby, Hot Sulphur and Grand Lake fire departments. We are so thankful for all their hard work to keep us safe!