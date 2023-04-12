East Grand district art show opens next week at Granby Library

A flyer for the 2023 East Grand School District Art Show.

East Grand School District/Courtesy image

The East Grand School District’s annual art show will open April 12 with an open house event from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Granby Library. The show will feature artwork from the district’s four schools — Middle Park High School, East Grand Middle School and Granby and Fraser Valley elementary schools.

Grany Elementary Art Teacher Darrell Woods said at the April 4 district board meeting that the high school catering class will bake some cookies for the Wednesday open house.

“If you’ve got some time, stop by,” Woods said. “There will be art displayed from all four schools and all grade levels, kindergarten through 12th grade.”

At the meeting, Fraser Valley Elementary Principal James Chamberlin said the annual show is a great community event and one of the few district-wide events.

Opening night will not be the only chance community members have to view the artwork, as the show will run through May 10.