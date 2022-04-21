East Grand Fire board candidate Q&A: In your mind, how can East Grand Fire best serve and protect the community from fire danger, and how will they accomplish this?

I’d like to continue our focus on our wildland urban interface as well as the steadily increasing call volume. Expansion of the fire district’s capabilities while providing the due diligence for improving safety in our community and the surrounding forests. Implementing assistance to the homeowners, businesses, and contractors in our area to do the right thing when it comes to fire safety and property preparedness. — Richard Kramer

We have a solid fiscal foundation moving through uncertain times. Throughout my lifetime’s involvement with East Grand Fire District, I have only experienced the “maintenance phase” of its history. Now that we are poised to grow to meet future needs and projected increases in call volume. l would truly like to be a part of that. Having experienced the austerity budgets of my early years at EGFD to today, where the District can purchase capital equipment such as firetrucks and breathing air packs (SCBA) rather than lease-purchasing — it would be a great privilege for me to oversee the South Station to completion, and beyond. — Stephen Loo

Our volunteers completed over 1,700 trainings for over 5,400 hours of instruction. This fantastic training program pays huge dividends when you or a loved on call 911. We partnered with the HOA from Sunset Ridge to help fund a cistern and improvements to the ponds. This allows faster refill time to our Firefighting Trucks. Presently, we are working with Tabernash Water and Sanitation. They are installing water lines to local businesses. We are paying to upgrade the water supply and install hydrants to meet the water demands of fighting fire in that area. — Garth Hein

We need to help the community become more Fire Aware, as well as continuing our extensive training programs for our firefighters. — Rachel Hoyhtya

Editor’s Note: This is the fourth part of a six-part series about the East Grand Fire Protection District’s board election.