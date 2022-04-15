East Grand Fire board candidate Q&A: Why did you choose to run for the position of board member with East Grand Fire District?

After 20 years as a volunteer firefighter for East Grand Fire, I retired. I missed the connection I had with my fire department family and wanted to continue serving my community. The Fire Chief suggested I run for the Board of Directors, and I’ve held that position since 2006. — Richard Kramer

The desire to serve in this capacity stemmed from the urgings of several volunteer firefighters to apply. The friendships that developed during my early years in Grand County led to my involvement first with Grand County EMS; then to East Grand Fire District where I have served as a volunteer firefighter; Program Support Administrator; and presently, for nearly 18 years, director on the district’s board. Along the way, I held multiple jobs (sometimes concurrently to make ends meet), met and married another volunteer firefighter, purchased a home and raised two children. — Stephen Loo

I want to bring some of the experience I have gained as a full-time career firefighter/paramedic back to the department that gave me the inspiration to follow my dream. I feel as if my first term went very well and I was able to accomplish many of my goals that I set forth three years ago. Among those goals were to encourage EGFPD #4 to implement a strategic plan, updated job requirements and salary study. Developing a proper succession plan will help East Grand grow in a positive fashion. — Garth Hein

I retired in January from 20 years of being a firefighter with East Grand Fire District. I am very passionate about the fire department and the well being of our entire district, first responders, and the public. I love working with others who want to help the community of Grand County and I want to continue to be able to work with the Department. Being on the Board, I could do that. My love of this community and the East Grand Fire Department mean so much to me. I will work hard to help meet people’s needs during these trying times. Being involved on several levels with the Fire Department, I have a deep understanding of what helps everyone work together and I am willing to listen and adapt to other ideas. — Rachel Hoyhtya

Editor’s Note: This is the second part of a six-part series about the East Grand Fire Protection District’s board election.