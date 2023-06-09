East Grand Fire District breaks ground on new station

East Grand Fire Protection District employees and volunteer firefighters gather with Grand County EMS personnel and Winter Park Resort President Sky Foulkes for a picture at the groundbreaking of the district's new station.

The East Grand Fire Protection District broke ground June 6 on its new station on Old Town Drive in Winter Park. The site is currently the Lone Tree Parking Lot, which Winter Park Resort uses for skier parking in the winter.

At the groundbreaking, East Grand Fire employees and volunteers joined with Grand County EMS workers to take some pictures and have lunch. One ambulance, three fire trucks and a lone tree — the parking lot’s namesake — provided the background for the photo op.

East Grand Fire Protection District employees and volunteer firefighters gather with Grand County EMS personnel, Winter Park Resort President Sky Foulkes and a dog for a picture at the groundbreaking of the district's new station.

East Grand Fire Chief Todd Holzwarth said the district has looked to build a station in the area of Winter Park Resort since the 1980s. With current stations in Tabernash and Fraser, the new station will be the district’s southernmost location.

Grand County EMS will use the station as well, and it will house one ambulance and fire engine, as well as an extra bay. Holzwarth said the district is working on the staffing plan for the station now, as the district largely relies on volunteer firefighters.

The Lone Tree Parking Lot was designated to be a first responder site in the 2000s, Holzwarth said, and the district has been working hard on the project since 2017. The lone tree in the middle of the lot will have to be taken down for the station to be built, but Holzwarth said the district will keep at least a slice of it and somehow display it in the station.

The lone tree of Lone Tree Parking Lot near Winter Park Resort's base will have to be cut down for the construction of a new East Grand Fire Protection District station on the land.

Construction should take around a year and a half, Holzwarth said.

East Grand Fire Chief Todd Holzwarth stands next to the district's 1930 American LaFrance that he says personnel jokingly call their "hazmat vehicle."

