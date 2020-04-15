East Grand Fire helps celebrate Fraser boy’s 8th birthday with parade

For the past seven years, Ever Purdy celebrated his April 14 birthday with a joint party with his best friend born 11 days apart. This year was going to be no different, until the COVID-19 pandemic brought gatherings to a halt.

Ever’s mom Kathy Purdy said they had originally planned a hockey party to be held at the Fraser Ice Box, but when they had to cancel, she still wanted to find a way to make the day special.

“We have family in Nebraska and my niece’s birthday was recently and their local fire department did a parade,” Purdy said. “I thought it was a good idea.”

So, she called up her friend at East Grand Fire Department, Lt. Banning Starr, and asked if he and some other firefighters would do a similar parade for Ever.

The department agreed and, despite many of the crew members coming off working on a condo fire, four trucks full of firefighters lined up to loop around Ever’s house on Norgren Road in Fraser.

Neighbors also joined in from their lawns or across the sidewalk, holding signs and shouting well wishes. Ever’s and his best friend, Ridge Bobo, even got to enjoy the parade together to keep their shared party tradition alive.

Ridge’s mom Ashley Bobo said she and Kathy will likely try to plan an actual party for the boys once the stay at home order is lifted, but said the parade was a cool way to work around the various public health orders in place.

Ultimately, Ever agreed after the trucks drove past his yard honking and utilizing the mic system to whoop “happy birthday.”

“It was pretty awesome,” he said.