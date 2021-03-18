East Grand Fire looking to build station in Winter Park

A rendering from Munn Architecture shows what the new fire station in between Old Town and Winter Park resort could look like.

Courtesy East Grand Fire District

With Winter Park poised to continue growing, the East Grand Fire District approached the town about beginning the process of building a new fire station south of town.

On Tuesday, officials with the fire district presented their plan for a new station between Old Town and Winter Park Resort on town-owned land, offering a closer option for emergencies in the developing area. The town would need to transfer the land to the fire district for the work to start.

“The amount of development up there has increased significantly, with Lakota coming, Roam, stuff around Winter Park Mountain Lodge,” East Grand Fire Chief Todd Holzwarth said.

According to Holzwarth, East Grand Fire responded to 33 calls in the south area out of 344 total in 2020 and 58 in the south area out of 399 total calls in 2019.

East Grand Fire identified the need for a future station in Winter Park in its master plan crafted in the 1980s. Holzwarth said revenue from the 2019 passage of a mill levy stabilization question for the district will contribute to helping the project finally come to fruition.

The goal is to build a station with two bays for fire trucks, residences for employees and volunteers, and space for partnering with Grand County EMS and local law enforcement. The proposed station would be approximately 11,300 square feet, similar to the size of the Tabernash station.

“The intent is to work with them as we have in the past,” Holzwarth said.

A design concept for the station already exists, though Holzwarth said it was done in 2017 and may need to be updated, adding that the cost of the project has also likely gone up since the renderings were done.

The town and board were amenable to transferring the land to build the station, indicating the project could move forward by this summer. Holzwarth said the first step after the transfer would be putting in utilities, and he hopes to break ground on the project in summer 2022.

Currently, the land where the station would go is being used as the Lone Tree parking lot for Winter Park Resort.

In other business:

• The town council approved a new set of short-term rental regulations on second reading. In addition, the board passed a separate resolution setting the annual short-term rental registration fee at $150.

• Council also passed a cost-sharing agreement with the developers of Roam for improvements on Vasquez Road.

• Winter Park is set to receive $110,000 from the American Recovery Act, the latest coronavirus stimulus package approved by President Joe Biden.