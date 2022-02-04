East Grand Middle School girls take first at Nordic meet

The East Grand Middle School Nordic Ski Team hosted a home meet Feb. 4 at Snow Mountain Ranch and skied well on its home turf.

The East Grand girls took first place in the meet, anchored by strong skiing from Peyton Fosha with a second place finish and Luca Archie with a third place finish.

The boys took third place in the team scoring, with Adrien Brower taking the top spot for the East Grand boys in fourth place, followed in the local line-up by Jackson Pacoha in 13th place.

Finishers for the girls were Quinn Miller, eighth place; Chloe Seppala, ninth; Moran Spiewak, 11th; Riley Piller, 12th; Reese Avila, 13th; Addison Ludwig, 14th; Sydney Conroy, 15th; Hayden Kielley, 17th; Avery Jacobson, 18th; Gretta Roehrs, 19th; Xia Dennis, 22nd; Madison Geib, 27th; Corinne Schmanke, 30th; Peyton Anderson, 31st; Addisyn Shippey, 36th and Kloee Chase, 37th.

Other finishers for the East Grand boys were Brecken Payne, 20th; Max Pacocha, 22nd; Owen McCay, 24th; Sean Sullivan, 26th; Devontae Vickers, 27th; Bryant Payne, 28th; Zachariah Callerman, 33rd; Alister Blaser, 38th; and Lucas Williams, 40th.

The final meet for the East Grand Middle School Nordic Ski Team takes place Feb. 12 in Steamboat Springs in a combined meet with the Middle Park High School Nordic Team.