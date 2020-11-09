East Grand Middle School goes online until end of Thanksgiving break

About half of the students and several staff at East Grand Middle School have been quarantined after a potential COVID-19 exposure.

On Friday, the school district announced that the middle school has moved to online learning until after Thanksgiving. The district said about half of the middle school students and 11 school staff have been quarantined.

Granby Elementary also has reported that some staff have been quarantined or are staying home with quarantined family members. The district added that if COVID-19 cases continue to rise, all of the schools could have to move online.

“If any more cases develop and we lose more staff, then these schools would very likely close and have to pivot to distance learning as well,” the district said.

The East Grand School District is asking everyone to stay diligent, wear a mask in public places, wash hands and maintaining distance.