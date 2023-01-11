East Grand Middle School Nordic ski team competes well at Leadville-area race race

East Grand Middle School’s Nordic ski team skied well at its first meet of the season north of Leadville, with the girls taking first place and the boys taking third.

The team’s effort was anchored by a first place finish overall in the girls race by Luca Archie and a first place finish overall by Adrien Brower in the boys race.

The girls were able to take first place because of strong back-up skiing, starting with Quinn Miller, who took fourth place, Addison Ludwig (10th), Chloe Seppala (13th), Rilee Ludwig (14th), Brianna Byrnes (15th) and Xia Dennis (16th). Another top skier for the girls was Zoe Sullivan (26th).

A total of 29 girls competed in the 2.5 kilometer skate race.

The effort of the boys, who took third place behind Lake County and Summit, was helped by skiers Wyatt Feeley (15th), Sean Sullivan (16th), Braeden Opsahl (23rd), Ben Kaune (24th), Ben Barker (28th), Henry Reider (29th), Zachariah Callerman (30th) and Brant Payne (31st). Other top skier for the boys were Henri Piller (33rd) and Tyler Schroetlin (35th).

A total of 38 boys competed in the skate race.

Next up for the middle school Nordic team is a combined home meet at YMCA of the Rockies, Snow Mountain Ranch near Granby. The team will race in the midst of the home races of Middle Park High School Friday at Snow Mountain Ranch.