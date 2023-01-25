East Grand Middle School Nordic ski team manages strong finishes in Steamboat

Quinn Miller and Adrien Brower led the way for the East Grand Middle School Nordic ski team in Steamboat Springs Saturday, Jan. 21.

Miller took second overall in the 3-kilometer course, which was covered by skiers using the skating technique. Other skiers for the middle school girls, who took third overall in the meet, were: Addison Ludwig (sixth), Riley Piller (eighth), Corinne Schmanke (11th), Chloe Seppala (12th), Xia Dennis (15th), Sydney Conroy (16th), Brianna Byrnes (17th), Rilee Ludwig (19th), Zoe Sullivan (20th), Julie Dugwyler (28th), and Chantel Doney (29th).

For the boys, Adrien Brower was first overall in the race, with Lake County skier Matthew Quinn 9 seconds behind. Other skiers for the East Grand boys were: Chase Fosha (sixth), Braeden Opsahl (14th), Ben Kaune (16th), Sean Sullivan (17th), Wyatt Feeley (18th), Leon Ramirez (19th), Zachariah Callerman (26th), Reider Henry (28th), Bryant Payne (30th), Ben Barker (31st), Henri Piller (32nd) and Jack Dugwyler (33rd).

The boys took second place in the meet out of four teams.

The Cubs compete in another league meet Saturday, Jan. 28, in Minturn.